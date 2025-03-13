UFC Alum Makhmud Muradov Faces Off Against Patrik Kincl for Interim Middleweight Belt in Oktagon

Makhmud Muradov and Patrik Kincl are set to clash for the interim middleweight title at OKTAGON 72, scheduled to take place on June 14 at the Eden Stadium in Prague. This event marks a significant moment in European MMA, as the Eden Stadium, home to Slavia Prague, will host one of the biggest MMA events in history.

Makhmud Muradov vs. Patrik Kincl at Oktagon 72

The interim title fight has been necessitated by the ongoing €1 million Tipsport Gamechanger tournament, which has temporarily put the regular middleweight title on hold. Makhmud Muradov, a UFC veteran, brings a formidable record to the fight. His recent performances have been impressive, including a dominant win over Scott Askham and a knockout victory over Yasubey Enomoto.

Makhmud Muradov’s return to OKTAGON MMA has been marked by a strong desire to claim the middleweight title and settle a personal rivalry with Kincl. Notably, Muradov is the highest-ranked athlete to compete in OKTAGON MMA.

Patrik Kincl, the former #1 pound-for-pound fighter in OKTAGON MMA, has a storied career. He previously held the middleweight title after defeating Samuel Krištofič in February 2022 and successfully defended it three times against notable opponents like Alex Lohoré and Karlos Vémola. However, Kincl lost the title to Kerim Engizek in October.

This fight represents Kincl’s first step towards regaining the title and proving his continued dominance in the division.

The rivalry between Muradov and Kincl has been building online, and their upcoming bout promises to be a clash of two of the Czech Republic’s most popular fighters. With the stage set at the Eden Stadium, this event is poised to be a spectacle for MMA fans across Europe.