UFC Adelaide Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC Adelaide preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, December 1, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Adelaide. Headlining the card are Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Alexey Kunchenko vs. Yushin Okami in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis is next in a flyweight bout.

Keita Nakamura vs. Salim Touahri is next in a welterweight bout.

Kai Kara France vs. Elias Garcia in a flyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Kara-France takes Garcia’s back with a minute left. Has the hooks in, looking for the choke. Good defense on the ground by Garcia, but ultimately was just surviving there. In round 2, Garcia threatens with a triangle, then an armbar, but Kara-France escapes. Kara-France dropping a lot of shots, Garcia needs to move. In round 3, Garcia gets the takedown early but is reversed quickly. Kara-France drops Garcia with a right, follows him to the canvas. Garcia defends, grabs a leglock. Kara-France is all over it and ends up in back control. France got the decision.

Christos Giagos vs. Mizuto Hirota in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Giagos catches Hirota with his hands down, tags him right on the chin. Giagos working ground and pound against the fence, tries for a guillotine as Hirota stands, but can’t secure it. Hirota tries for a heel hook with less than 30 seconds left, but Giagos escapes. In round 2, another effortless takedown early in the round and Giagos sets up shop in Hirota’s full guard once again. In round 3, Hirota gets a nice hip throw but Giagos reverses quickly. They end up back on the feet but Giagos shoots again within seconds and they’re back on the ground. Hirota has no answer for Giagos’ wrestling. Giagos got the decision win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Alex Gorgees vs. Damir Ismagulov in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Gorgees makes it back to his feet but Ismagulov is relentless, keeping him pressed to the fence and looking for the takedown. In round 2, All Ismagulov so far. He’s been the better man on the feet and has taken Gorgees down at will. In round 3, Ismagulov tries a Showtime kick that probably gave Anthony Pettis a phantom stomach cramp, wherever he is right now. Ismagulov brings Gorgees down with an effortless-looking body lock and sets up shop in half guard. Ismagulov got the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Alexey Kunchenko vs. Yushin Okami

Flyweight: Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis

Welterweight: Keita Nakamura vs. Salim Touahri

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France def. Elias Garcia by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Christos Giagos def. Mizuto Hirota by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov def. Alex Gorgees via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)