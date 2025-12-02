UFC 323: Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov Betting Odds

UFC 323 features a light heavyweight matchup between former champion Jan Błachowicz and rising contender Bogdan Guskov on December 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The betting odds reflect a closely competitive contest, with Błachowicz positioned as a slight favorite despite entering the bout on a two-fight losing streak.

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov Odds

Betting lines across major sportsbooks reveal the technical edge favors Błachowicz, though the gap remains narrow enough to classify this as a competitive matchup. Some list Błachowicz at -135 and Guskov at +114, implying a 55.1% implied probability for Błachowicz to win and 44.9% for Guskov. Others posted Błachowicz at -125 with Guskov at +100. Błachowicz holds a marginal advantage in the betting market, though the negative odds remain relatively modest compared to heavy favorites on the UFC 323 main card.

The betting market initially opened with Błachowicz as the favorite when the fight was announced in October, and odds have remained relatively stable throughout the betting period. Historical data from Bogdan Guskov’s fight records shows the underdog has held varying positions across previous bouts. His opening odds for the UFC 281 fight against Billy Elekana stood at +110, moving to +105 through +120 at closing.

Błachowicz enters as the betting favorite based on championship pedigree and technical depth despite his recent performance decline. The 42-year-old former light heavyweight champion carries a 29-11-1 record and holds the fifth ranking in the division. His last victory came in 2022 against Alexander Rakic, with subsequent losses to Alex Pereira via split decision and Carlos Ulberg via unanimous decision occurring in consecutive 2024-2025 appearances following an extended shoulder injury recovery.

Guskov, ranked 11th at light heavyweight, arrives as the younger, streaking challenger at 33 years old with an 18-3 record. His four-fight UFC win streak includes knockout victories over Nikita Krylov via first-round knockout, Ryan Spann, and Zack Pauga, bookended by a guillotine choke submission of Billy Elekana at UFC 311. Guskov lost his UFC debut to Volkan Oezdemir via first-round submission in September 2023 but has not faced defeat since that setback.

The stable odds from announcement through fight week suggest professional market confidence in accurate pricing, with opening and closing lines showing minimal movement despite Błachowicz’s recent losses and Guskov’s four-fight finishing streak. The event takes place December 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the UFC 323 main card.​