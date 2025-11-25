UFC 322 Brawl Under Investigation As NYC Mayor Calls Assaults ‘Completely Unacceptable’

UFC 322 may be in the rearview, but what went down that night doesn’t look like it’s settling anytime soon. The MMA promotion’s annual stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City was arguably its biggest event of the year, packed with some of the most anticipated fights in recent memory. However, outside the Octagon, trouble still found its way into the proceedings.

During the Nov. 15 pay-per-view, chaos erupted inside the arena when a massive melee broke out between Team Islam Makhachev and controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Danis had allegedly left his seat to provoke the Dagestani entourage, reportedly using racial slurs, which sparked the group to swarm “El Jefe” and rough him up.

Multiple videos that surfaced online showed Team Makhachev member “John Pork” Magomed Zaynukov repeatedly sucker-punching Danis from behind, making him one of the most visible participants in the brawl.

Close up footage from last night's brawl at UFC 322 👀pic.twitter.com/4ennL6tnw2 — MMA On Point (@mmaonpoint) November 16, 2025

Later that night, UFC CEO Dana White placed the blame squarely on Dillon Danis, announcing a lifetime ban from all UFC events and making it clear the promotion wouldn’t be pushing for legal action on either side at all. For a moment, it seemed like the whole thing would join the long list of chaotic Octagon-side incidents that usually fade away without much follow-up.

However, that no longer seems to be the case, as the mayor of New York City has now become involved in the situation surrounding UFC 322 scuffle and signaled that consequences are on the way.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Slams UFC 322 Chaos: ‘Everyone Responsible Will Be Held Accountable’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently took to social media with a firm statement, expressing that he’s reviewing what unfolded at UFC 322 and intends to ensure that those responsible for the chaos at Madison Square Garden are held accountable.

“These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable, Adams wrote on X. “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.”

These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable. The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable. https://t.co/1hO15blaKs — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 25, 2025

If the investigation leads to charges, both Dillon Danis and Magomed Zaynukov, along with others from Team Makhachev, could be staring at serious legal trouble. Interestingly, New York City authorities have a history of cracking down on fighters, famously putting UFC star Conor McGregor through the court system after he hurled a steel dolly through a bus window after UFC 223 media day in April 2018.