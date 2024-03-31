Video – New UFC 300 promo lands featuring failed dream fights, fans lament Khabib – Ferguson inclusion

Ahead of next month’s massive UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, the promotion released a new promotional video ahead of the event – featuring a slew of dream fights that never happened, including event headliner, Alex Pereira against the late knockout artist, Anthony Johnson, and a disappointingly failed clash of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Returning to a pay-per-view schedule next month with a monumental UFC 300 card, the promotion fields three championship fights on the main card, with the above-mentioned, Pereira meeting Jamahal Hill, Zhang Weili tackling Yan Xiaonan for strawweight spoils, while Justin Gaethje defends BMF title honors against Max Holloway.

New promotional video for UFC 300 releases overnight

Also featured on the stacked card are the likes of Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka, Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Kayla Harrison, Jim Miller, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Cody Garbrandt to name a few.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And during last night’s broadcast at UFC Atlantic City, the organization released a new promotional video ahead of UFC 300 – previewing a slew of failed dream fights, much to fan interest, and criticizm to boot.

It will be here before you know it 👊



Will you be a part of history?#UFC300 is just 2 weeks away 💥 pic.twitter.com/GRzBcXLe6b — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

Amongst the inclusion of Khabib’s failed title fight with Ferguson, fans also saw hypothetical in-fight action and pre-fight faces offs of Daniel Cormier x Mark Coleman, welterweight greats, Matt Hughes x Kamaru Usman, Joanna Jedrzejczyk against current flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, renowned star, Chuck Liddell against Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey against Valentina Shevchenko, Frank Mir x Tom Aspinall, B.J. Penn versus Max Holloway, and a middleweight clash of fan-favorite, Nick Diaz and ex-champion, Sean Strickland.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

With UFC 300 just two weeks out ahead of a return to the Apex facility next month for a headlining rematch between Brendan Allen, and Chris Curtis, fan expectation is through the roof on a much scrutinized card in ‘Sin City’.

Are you excited to take in UFC 300 in two weeks?