UFC 297 Title Challenger Dricus Du Plessis Lunges at Sean Strickland During Final Face-Off

Dricus Du Plessis couldn’t wait to get up close and personal with Sean Strickland during their final face-off.

On Saturday night, January 20, ‘Stillknocks’ will look to end Strickland’s reign at the top of the middleweight division early as the two sensational strikers square off in the highly anticipated UFC 297 headliner. Last month, things reached a boiling point between the fighters when ‘DDP’ made some disparaging remarks about Strickland’s traumatic upbringing. 24 hours later, ‘Tarzan’ lept over a row of seats and attacked Du Plessis inside T-Mobile Arena as UFC 296 unfolded in front of them.

Since then, Strickland and Du Plessis have seemingly buried the hatchet with the 185-pound king suggesting that he has nothing, but respect for his opponent despite threatening to stab him at one point.

During their final face-to-face encounter ahead of fight night, Du Plessis could barely contain himself and practically lunged at Strickland, forcing security to briefly step in and ensure there was no repeat of last month’s insanity.

“I ain’t got no predictions, but like they say, be careful what you wish for,” Du Plessis told Jon Anik at the ceremonial weigh-ins. “He asked for it. Your wish has been granted, my friend.

DDP’ goes into his first UFC title opportunity riding an eight-streak with six of those wins coming inside the Octagon. Du Plessis earned his shot with a brutal second-round knockout of former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July.

As for Sean Strickland, the unlikely middleweight king will defend his title for the first time since stunning fans around the world with a dominant five-round performance against two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya last year. Strickland has already made a name for himself thanks to his outspoken nature and sometimes vile commentaries that have redefined love-hate relationships for fight fans.

Next, he’ll look to build his legacy as one of the promotion’s all-time great 185-pounders and it all starts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Watch the full UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-ins below: