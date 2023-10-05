The UFC have released the official poster for November’s flagship UFC 295 event in Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York – with Endicott favorite, Jon Jones slated to take main event honors against former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

Making their annual trip to ‘The Big Apple’, the Octagon brings with it a stacked main card on November 12. – including a championship doubleheader at both the light heavyweight and heavyweight limits.

In the night’s co-headliner, former divisional champion, Jiri Prochazka is booked to make his first outing since June of last year, taking on former middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira in a vacant light heavyweight title battle.

And after that, a blockbuster fight for the ages is on deck, with former two-time light heavyweight champion-turned undisputed heavyweight best, Jones taking on the returning ex-titleholder, Miocic – who makes his first Octagon walk in almost three years.

UFC 295 gets it’s official New York City-themed poster

Releasing the first official poster ahead of UFC 295 – the event glossier placard features face-offs between Jones and Miocic – with a New York City theme backing each heavyweight, as does a lower image of both light heavyweight championship hopefuls, Prochazka and Pereira.

First official poster for UFC 295 : Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/enXW24jZUg — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 5, 2023

Amongst other recent additions to UFC 295 in November, the main card also features a strawweight bout between Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Mackenzie Dern, and Brazilian former divisional champion, Jessica Andrade at the time of publication.

