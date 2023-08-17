Returning to ‘Bean Town’ for a pay-per-view for the first time since 2018, the Octagon is slated to make a landing in Boston, Massachusetts for UFC 292 – with a championship double header set to take main card stage.

In the night’s headliner, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling takes headlining honors in a fourth attempted defense of his divisional crown, as he meets the surging, current number two ranked, Sean O’Malley in a heated grudge match between the two.

And taking co-main event status in our opening championship salvo, two-time and incumbent strawweight best, Zhang Weili returns to the Octagon for the first time since November of last year – taking on streaking Brazilian finisher, Amanda Lemos in a highly-anticipated championship offing.

Furthermore on the night’s main card, undefeated Irish contender, Ian Machado Garry features in a welterweight bout opposite veteran contender, Neil Magny, while bantamweight favorite, Marlon Vera opens the main card viewing in an impromptu showdown with perennial challenger, Pedro Munhoz.

Aljamain Sterling remains a betting favorite to beat Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Initially opening as a significant betting favorite to defeat O’Malley this weekend, incumbent bantamweight kingpin, Sterling is currently sitting as an impressive -250 favorite with Betway to defeat Montana striker, O’Malley – who is currently placed as a +200 betting underdog.

Separating himself as the most prolific bantamweight champion in the history of the promotion back in May, Uniondale native, Sterling turned in a record-setting third successful title defense, landing a close, split decision win over Henry Cejudo in Newark, New Jersey.

Riding a two-fight winning run into her first attempted strawweight title defense as part of her second reign, Chinese finisher, Weili managed to mint herself as division gold holder back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, dispatching Carla Esparza with a brutal second round rear-naked choke win.

And defending her throne, Weili takes on Belem native, Lemos – who is riding a pair of consecutive submission and knockout wins over both Michelle Waterson-Gomez, as well as compatriot, Marina Rodriguez.

Tipped significantly as a live dog in her premier title tilt this weekend at UFC 292, Lemos is currently placed as a +250 betting underdog with Betway to defeat the current -330 betting favorite, Weili in an intriguing strawweight title fight.

Remaining on this weekend’s TD Garden card despite the cancellation of a heated bout with Geoff Neal, the above-mentioned Dubliner, Machado Garry will look to improve to 13-0 as a professional – and likely crack the welterweight top-10 in a reworked bout against Neil Magny.

And per Betway, the Portmarnock knockout artist is a -500 betting favorite to defeat the veteran Magny as he takes main card status on the East Coast at UFC 292.

Hoping to punch his ticket to a potential bantamweight title rematch challenger, O’Malley with a win at UFC 292, Ecuadorian favorite, Vera is riding as an impressive -200 with Betway to defeat Brazilian veteran, Munhoz as they open the main card of this weekend’s return to Boston.

Returning from a gruesome leg fracture two years ago, former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman features in a select preliminary slot, however, Betway currently offer odds of +210 for the Baldwin local to defeat division staple, Brad Tavares in his return to combat sports at UFC 292 this weekend.