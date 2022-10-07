The UFC are reportedly set to land their Octagon back in Australia for the first time since October 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the organization expected to touch down in Perth for UFC 284 on February 11. from the RAC Arena.

The promotion, which has hosted a total 15 events in Australia, are expected to return to Brazil for UFC 283 the month prior – with a flyweight title clash between incoming four-time foes, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim champion, Brandon Moreno on deck.

Most recently featuring in Perth, Australia for UFC 221 back in February 2018, the promotion hosted an interim middleweight title fight between former champion, Luke Rockhold, and Yoel Romero – with the Cuban scoring a third round knockout win over the Californian.

In their most recent trip Down Under back in October 2019, a middleweight title unification clash between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya closing the show. On that occasion, Adesanya unified the titles with a second round knockout win over Whittaker.

And as per an initial report from Perth Now, the promotion are slated to return to the capital of Western Australia on February 11. next – with a UFC 284 pay-per-view, flagship event on deck. Minister for Tourism, Roger Cook is expected to make a formal announcement of the organization’s return on Tuesday next.

Alexander Volkanovski is expected to feature at UFC 284 in February

Rumored to make an awaited Octagon return at a planned UFC 284 Australia event, undisputed UFC featherweight champion and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, Alexander Volkanovski, has yet to feature in his homeland since scoring a knockout win over Jeremy Kennedy at the aforenoted, UFC 221 card back in 2018.

Most recently defending his undisputed title in the co-main event of UFC 276 back in July, Volkanovski defeated former champion, Max Holloway with a one-sided unanimous decision win in the pair’s trilogy fight.

Yet to officially book his Octagon comeback amid recent hand surgery, Volkanovski has been linked with a title fight against either challengers, Yair Rodriguez, or Josh Emmett next.