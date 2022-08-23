Video – Spine-tingling UFC 279: Seek & Destory promo drops: ‘He is uncommon amongst uncommon men’

Ahead of next month’s UFC 279 pay-per-view event on September 10. – the promotion have released a spine-tingling video to promote the event’s much-discussed welterweight main event between the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, and the veteran, Nate Diaz.

Taking main event honors in the promotion’s flagship event for the month of September, 11-0 sport berserker, Chimaev makes his headlining debut for the organization as he draws Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz.

AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev will attempt to improve on his undefeated record and likely earn his first shot at Octagon gold, following a prior high-profile victory over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 back in April.

While stakes remain somewhat high in this pay-per-view headliner, one-time lightweight title chaser, Diaz is expected to leave the UFC following the event, with the Californian completing his contractual obligations at the conclusion of the headliner.

UFC 279 will likely come as Nate Diaz’s final Octagon walk as his contract with the promotion ends

Diaz has made no qualms regarding his strained relationship with the promotion over the course of this year ahead of UFC 279, as he attempted tirelessly to book the final fight on his current contract with the organization.

Criticized for this certain matchmaking practice which sees the veteran, unranked, Diaz challenge the surging, #3 ranked, Chimaev – who has enjoyed a roughshod run at 170lbs, the promotion released a ‘Seek & Destory’ promotional video ahead of UFC 279 ahead of last weekend’s UFC 278 main card.

Throughout the minute and a half video, footage details Chimaev’s run through competition since his July 2020 promotional bow, with UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan describing the Chechen-born force as “uncommon amongst uncommon men”.

Diaz, who has footage of his UFC 196 earth-shattering submission win over former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor sprinkled throughout the video, claims that Chimaev can only “kill” him by actually killing him, during a short soundbite.

As well as receiving criticizm for a perceived light booking of Diaz’s expected exit card, the promotion recently confirmed the addition of a welterweight pairing between former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, who tackles the #14 ranked division contender, Li Jingliang in his first welterweight walk since 2011.