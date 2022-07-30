LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes results throughout the night (Sat. July 30. 2022) live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Taking main event honors in the ‘Lone Star State’ — an undisputed bantamweight title rematch between defending champion, Julianna Peña, and former champion, featherweight titleholder, Amanda Nunes.

Attempting her first title defense since assuming the bantamweight throne, Peña featured against Nunes at UFC 269 back in December of last year, defeating the Brazilian with a second round rear-naked choke — credited with one of the greatest upset wins in the history of the sport.

In the night’s co-headliner, an interim flyweight title in up for grabs between the former undisputed champion, Brandon Moreno, and surging contender, Kai Kara-France — as the duo meet in a title rematch.

In their first Octagon tangle, Moreno managed to defeat City Kickboxing staple, Kara-France with a unanimous decision win at UFC 245 in December 2019.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 – Results

UFC 277 Main Card Results: (PPV 10 p.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

UFC 277 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

UFC 277 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Catchweight (137.5lbs): Joselyn Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Catchweight (172.5lbs): Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha