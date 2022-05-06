Home Blog

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – Live Weigh-In

By
Nikhil Sharma
-
UFC 274
LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live weigh-ins results throughout Friday, May 6 2022 live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Taking to stage for the headlining show at UFC 274, reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will defend his title against the number one contender Justin Gaethje. In a card overflowing with thrilling fights, UFC women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas will feature in the co-main event against Carla Esparza in the second title fight of the night.

Michael Chandler looks to get back to winning ways against Tony Ferguson, who will be attempting to reverse his fortunes after dropping three in a row.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – Live Weigh-In

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Charles Oliveira () vs. Justin Gaethje (155)
  • Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Carla Esparza (115xX)
  • Michael Chandler (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (155.5)
  • Mauricio Rua (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux ()
  • Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • X vs. Cameron VanCamp (170)
  • Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170.5)
  • Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs. Norma Dumont ()
  • Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (125.5)
  • Blagoy Ivanov () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Danny Roberts (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170.5)
  • Tracy Cortez () vs. Melissa Gatto (125)
  • Kleydson Rodrigues () vs. CJ Vergara ()
  • Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs. Loopy Godinez ()
  • Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Journey Newson ()
