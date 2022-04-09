UFC 273 promises to be an action-packed affair with some of the biggest names in the sport battling it out for divisional supremacy.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung, Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan, and Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev are the three fights that have fans really talking. Will there be a new 145lb champion crowned? Who will end up on top in this bantamweight grudge match? Does a seemingly unstoppable hype train get derailed? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff have to say:

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung

Frank Bonada

As much as I would love ‘Zombie’ to finish finally claim gold, there is only one man at 145lbs I can see defeating Alexander Volkanovski, and his name is Max Holloway. Volk is insanely well-rounded, extremely durable, and has an exceptional gas tank. Watch for the featherweight champ to pick up another title defense, taking him one step closer to that p4p No.1 status.

Ross Markey

Difficult to predict anything but a routine decision win for the defending champion. Stylistically he’s a nightmare — expect Jung to struggle with rhythm and figuring out Volkanovski’s varied offense.

Lewis Simpson

I’m going with Alexander Volkanovski to get the job done. He has to many tools and I feel he edges it in each department. Speed advantage, striking advantage and grappling abilities. It wouldn’t surprise me though if The Zombie could land one, and done.

Nikhil Sharma

I believe Alexander Volkanovski will get the win over ‘The Korean Zombie’ as he is a more well-rounded fighter of the two. His fight against Brian Ortega made me a fan and watching him survive those submission attempts just reflects his championship grit and determination levels. I do believe we’re in for a five-round affair but a knockout win could really boost Volkanovski.

Devin Nealy

Max Holloway is my favorite fighter on the roster, so I hate Volkanovski more than Boris Johnson hates following Covid guidelines. My heart says Zombie, but my mind says Volkanovski- and I feel like a traitor for it.

Makoa Goble

Fan-favorite Chang Sung Jung gets an opportunity to grab championship gold tonight, however, the overall elite skill of Alex Volkanovski can spoil his chances. Look for this one to be a war, but everything points to Volkanovski outclassing his opponent everywhere.

Raul Arent

Great fight but Alex’s Relentless pressure gives him an edge. I say he goes for the finish it gets close to being stopped but Korean Zombie won’t be finished.

Patrick Post

And Still here. Volkanovksi is just too well-rounded here, I believe he gets through Zombie with his pressure and could surge to find a late finish.

Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling vs. Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan

Frank Bonada

The longer the fight plays out, the better Yan’s chances of winning get. Sterling might be able to catch him cold early, but ‘No Mercy’ should have this one as long as he remains composed throughout.

Ross Markey

Again, based on prior knowledge, it’s hard to look beyond a systematic victory for Yan. He gets an opponent’s timing down and his striking is nothing short of spectacular by and large. Sterling is unable to make enough improvements in this timeframe, against this particular opponent.

Lewis Simpson

I’m rocking with Yan. Yan is just the grittier dog between the two. Aljo will start fast, however, Yan will download the data, take over and eventually get the stoppage.

Nikhil Sharma

I feel like this is the simplest of all predictions. Petr Yan will undoubtedly end the long-drawn-out dispute with Aljamain Sterling in this fight. Just the way the sport is and we are as a community, not very many people will look at Sterling and give him the respect of a champion just because of the way he got it. He’s a great competitor but it seems to have been an error that Yan will correct tonight.

Devin Nealy

As much as the chaotic fan in me would love to see Aljamain Sterling pull off an improbable upset, I think Yan coasts through this fight. In my opinion, Yan just has too many tools and too much grit for Sterling.

Makoa Goble

After a controversial ending of the first fight, look for former champion Petr Yan to reassert his dominance tonight. Aljamain Sterling will no doubt put up a good fight, but if the first competition is any indication, Yan should have this one in the bag.

Raul Arent

Yan dominates most of the fight. Maybe Aljo has a Good Round 1 as Yan is known for collecting data early on, but ultimately goes the same way as the first fight.

Patrick Post

I think the previous fight showed the difference between the two, expect Yan to take over late and look to finish the fight legally this time round.

The rematch 13 months in the making 💢



[ #UFC273 | Early Prelims 6:30 pmET | Prelims 8 pmET | Main Card 10 pmET ] pic.twitter.com/Zzdhx4pjbS — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2022

Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns vs. Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev

Frank Bonada

Hype trains come and go. But I believe Khamzat is here to stay, at least for now. The size disparity alone makes me lean towards ‘Borz,’ coupled with his frankly insane run through the UFC so far, and it’s impossible to bet against Chimaev.

Ross Markey

The line on this fight is completely bogus let’s be totally frank. Chimaev has all the signs of a future contender at the very least but Burns is being counted out, possibly to the detriment of many. If an upset is likely from tonight’s card, expect it to come from the Niteroi native, however. Too close to call for me.

Lewis Simpson

Chimaev for me. I think the rising superstar makes Burns work over a couple of rounds. Gets him tired, really drains the gas tank, and eventually getting the finish.

Nikhil Sharma

During the build-up to the fight, I felt like Gilbert Burns wasn’t getting the respect he deserves given his solid resume. This truly feels like the biggest challenge yet for Khamzat Chimaev. Many a hype trains have come and got derailed by the right opponent. While I was leaning towards the possibility that Burns could be that fighter, I just don’t see it happening. With what we’ve seen from Khamzat so far, the way he dispatches his opponents, we can’t discount his abilities simply because he hasn’t beat a top UFC fighter yet. The video of their interaction in the hotel convinced me more that Khamzat will win as he looked so much bigger than Burns.

Devin Nealy

Chimaev just looks unstoppable right now- and the scariest part is that he knows it too. Burns is a serious obstacle, but “Borz” would be my pick if I were a betting man.

Makoa Goble

Khamzat Chimaev faces his biggest test to date, and it will be very interesting to see how he does. This one will be extremely crucial for both men’s careers, and has the opportunity to go so many different ways. Will the experience of Gilbert Burns lead to a victory? Or is ‘Borz’ really the next unstoppable nightmare of the UFC?

Raul Arent

Khamzat – KO/TKO – absolute domination! Maybe Gilbert lands a few punches but definitely another head of the Borz! Round 1 or 2 finish.

Patrick Post

Chimaev by KO. Think his size and strength and going to play a huge factor, don’t see Burns submitting him either. Believing in the hype with Chimaev so I feel he gets in done inside 2.

What are your predictions for UFC 273?

