Below, catch the weigh-in results ahead of UFC 264 tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Both headliners, the #1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, and the #5 ranked challenger, Conor McGregor successfully tipped the lightweight scales for their main event — making the pairing official.



In the night’s co-headliner, one-time welterweigh title challenger, Gilbert Burns and two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson also successfully made weight, making their bout official.



From the 13-fight card, just one competitor tipped the scales, with bantamweight contender, Irene Aldana weighing in at 139lbs for her bantamweight clash with Yana Kunitskaya. The bout will proceed at at 139lbs catchweight, with Aldana fined 30% of her fight purse by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.



Below, catch the full weigh-in results.



UFC 264 Main Card:

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (156lbs) vs. Conor McGregor (156lbs)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (170.5lbs) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (263lbs) vs. Greg Hardy (264.5lbs)

Bantamweight: *Irene Aldana (139.5lbs) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.4lbs)

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley (135.5lbs) vs. Kris Moutinho (135lbs)



UFC 264 Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Carlos Condit (171lbs) vs. Max Griffin (170.5lbs)

Welterweight: Niko Price (169.5lbs) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5lbs)

Featherweight: Ryan Hall (145lbs) vs. Ilia Topuria (145.5lbs)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles (185.5lbs) vs. Dricus du Plessis (185.5lbs)



UFC 264 Early Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia (125.5lbs) vs. Jessica Eye (125.5lbs)

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov (185.5lbs) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5lbs)

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5lbs) vs. Jerome Rivera (125.5lbs)

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong (185.5lbs) vs. Alen Amedovski (186lbs)



*Irene Aldana will be fined 30% of her fight purse. Her bout with Yana Kunitskaya will proceed at a 139lbs catchweight