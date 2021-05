All fighters for tomorrow nights UFC 262 pay-per-view in Houston, Texas have made weight.

The event will be capped off by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler who will be fighting for the vacant lightweight title.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155) – Lightweight Championship

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (137)* vs. Matt Schnell (136) – Bontorin 1lb over the bantamweight limit.

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Mike Grundy (146) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Gina Mazany (126)

Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Sean Soriano (156)

