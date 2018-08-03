UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference Live Now

The UFC will reveal the headlining events for the rest of their upcoming pay-per-view events of 2018 at a special 25th Anniversary Press Conference live from Los Angeles, California today.

Set to happen right before the UFC 227 ceremonial weigh-ins for tomorrow’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) pay-per-view event from the Staples Center, the presser is slated to feature ‘more than a dozen’ fighters from the biggest events of the fall and winter. The conference is expected to be where the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight announced last night will be officially confirmed.

But the media event could have much, much bigger ramifications than just that. The rumor circulating, of course, is that the UFC will finally announce the anticipated lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for either UFC 229 in October or November’s UFC 230.

That gives the 25th Anniversary Presser some extra high stakes, and needless to say, the entire MMA world will be tuning in in anticipation. You can do just that starting live at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT right here: