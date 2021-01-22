UFC 257 is official. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hit their marks ahead of the event.

Check out all the UFC 257 weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (155)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Ottman Azaitar ()* vs. Matt Frevola (155.5)

Amanda Ribas (156) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

PRELIMS

Nasrat Haqparast ()** vs. Arman Tsarukyan (157)***

Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Julianna Pena (136)

Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)

Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186)



Movsar Evloev (150) vs. Nik Lentz (150)



Amir Albazi (126) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)



*Ottman Azaitar did not weigh in and was ruled out of his fight.

** Nasrat Haqparast did not weigh in and was ruled out of his fight

*** Arman Tsarukyan missed weight. Will now fight Matt Frevola