The final pay-per-view event of the year is set. All 20 fighters competing at UFC 256 have weighed in ahead of their scheduled bout. In the headline fight, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno made championship weight less than a month out from their respective fights at UFC 255.

Check out the official weigh-in result below to see how everyone else got on…

MAIN CARD

Deiveson Figueiredo (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (124.5)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.5)

Junior Dos Santos (246.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

PRELIMS

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Peter Barrett (145.5) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Who do you think will win the UFC 256 main event?