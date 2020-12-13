Earlier tonight (Sat. December 12th, 2020) UFC 256 took place from the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC facility played host to a quick return matchup for Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo against the number one contender Brandon Moreno. In this bout, the pair had a five-round back and forth war that ultimately ended in a majority draw for the champion. In the co-main event, we saw Tony Ferguson make his long-awaited return taking on the rising star Charles Oliveira. Oliveira was able to emerge victorious over the former interim champion and add another fight to his now eight-fight long win streak. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of exciting moments on the card warranting bonuses.

The first Performance of the Night went to Rafael Fiziev for his knockout win over Renato Moicano. After the pair squared off toe to toe early in the first round, Fiziev was able to put together a devastating combination that too Moicano off his feet and forced the red to step in and call the bout.

The second Performance of the Night went to Kevin Holland for his knockout victory over the veteran Jacare Souza. In what became his fifth victory of 2020, Holland was not afraid to grapple with the decorated Souza pulling card shortly in the fight and landing ground and pound from the bottom. Ultimately this was what allowed him to find the finish with a combination of nasty right hooks.

Fight of the Night came in the main event when Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo went to war with Brandon Moreno for the full duration of five rounds. Competitive the whole way through the challenger looked to making some good progress in the later round noticeably damaging the champion. Ultimately when it went to the judges one saw it for Figueiredo while the other two saw the bout as a draw.