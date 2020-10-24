Earlier tonight (Saturday, October, 24th. 2020) UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje took place from the Flash Forum on ‘Fight Island’ on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. UFC president, Dana White announced the following bonuses at tonight’s post-fight press conference.

Taking main event honours, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov successfully unified the lightweight crown opposite interim titleholder, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje – before announcing his stunning retirement from professional mixed martial arts at an undeniable 29-0.

Finding himself on the wrong end of a number of worrying leg kicks early in the opening round, Khabib forced Gaethje to fight off the fence and never allowed him get comfortable, with massive pressure and pace. With a visibly fatigued Gaethje returning to his stool, Khabib managed to take the Arizona native’s back in the second-round in a scramble near the Octagon fence. Assuming full-mount, Khabib then dropped to his back, locking up a taut triangle – with Gaethje ultimately falling unconscious after a series of taps.

An emotional Khabib gathered his thoughts in the centre of the Octagon afterwards, before calling time on his illustrious career, after a promise he had made to his mother following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap. The victory proved enough for Khabib to score a Performance of The Night bonus.

Opening up our main card portion of the event, an intriguing light heavyweight rematch between rivals, Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba. Following a controversial stoppage in March of this year – the pair looked to finally settle the score in a heated rivalry.

Dropping the Moldovan in the opening frame, Ankalaev then scored a massive counter left-hook to drop Cutelaba a second time – with a series of massive ground-and-pound hammer-fists finishing Cutelaba. No question here – clean as a whistle for the dangerous, Ankalaev. With the victory, the division contender also picked up Performance of The Night spoils.

Earning Fight of The Night bonuses apiece – bantamweight contenders, Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood, and Casey Kenney clashed at a 140-pound catchweight, in an exciting three-round barnburner. Lodging his second win of this month alone, Kenney managed to take home a unanimous decision win over Wood in an intriguing affair.