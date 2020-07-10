UFC 251 Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













UFC 251 is now official after all 26 fighters competing on tomorrow’s (July 11) card weighed in for their respective bouts. Just two fighters missed their contracted limit ahead of the pay-per-view card taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi – see below for all the weigh-in results.

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Roman Bogatov (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Maxim Grishin (223) vs. Marcin Tybura (252)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126) – Paiva missed the flyweight limit by 3lbs

Vanessa Melo (141)* vs. Karol Rosa (136) – Melo missed the bantamweight limit by 5lbs

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)