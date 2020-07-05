UFC 251: Kamaru Usman Opens As Betting Favorite Over Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













In what is not too much of a surprise, Kamaru Usman is the betting favorite over Jorge Masvidal.

The pair are set to collide for the welterweight title in the new UFC 251 headliner on July 11 in Abu Dhabi provided both fighters test negative for COVID-19 in Las Vegas.

And as per oddsmaker BetOnline.ag, Usman will open as a considerable -255 favorite. Masvidal, on the other hand, is a +215 underdog. That means you would have to bet $255 to make $100 on Usman while a $100 stake on Masvidal would earn you profits of $215.

Masvidal Looking To Cause Upset Against Usman

These odds aren’t all that surprising.

After all, “Gamebred” is taking the fight on short notice. But even if he wasn’t, given Usman’s dominance in the UFC along with the stylistic matchup, Masvidal was likely to be an underdog regardless.

Of course, the former Strikeforce fighter is no stranger to being the underdog and going on to upset the odds. Just ask Darren Till and Ben Askren.

It would certainly be some accomplishment if he was able to be the first to inflict defeat on Usman — especially given the circumstances.

What do you make of these odds?