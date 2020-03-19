UFC 249 | Official Statement Confirms Event Won’t Happen In New York

Spread the word!













The UFC has released an official statement confirming Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will no longer take place in Brooklyn, New York.

UFC president Dana White previously promised fight fans the upcoming lightweight title fight would go ahead at all costs. Speaking to Sportcenter after postponing the next three shows in London, Columbus, and Portland, he said.

“Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib, April 18, is still on and will happen. We’re going to follow these guidelines to not have more than ten people in a row. We’re hoping that this all clears up by April. This fight’s going to happen. No crowd. Whatever it takes. Probably not even going to happen in the United States, but this fight’s going to happen.”

Now the MMA promotion has officially confirmed in a statement that the fight will no longer be taking place in New York, it read.

“UFC is planning on moving forward with UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson in April. The event will not take place at Barclay Center in Brooklyn as previously announced. The decision was made in accordance with restrictions by New York State, limiting large public gatherings. Additional details, including location and venue, will be announced when confirmed. Barclays Center ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase. Internet and phone orders will be automatically cancelled and refunded. UFC looks forward to returning to Brooklyn at the earliest opportunity.” (Via Marc Raimondi)

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is one of the biggest and most anticipated fights of all time. On four previous occasions, this fight has been booked, and then fell through. At the moment, it seems like that could well happen again despite the best efforts of the UFC boss and his staff. Let’s hope they can find a suitable and safe venue soon.

Do you think the UFC should go ahead with this event elsewhere?