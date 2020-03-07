Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 248 results throughout tonight (Saturday March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena Nevada, Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya will put his Middleweight title on the line facing the “boogeyman” of the division, #3 rank contender Yoel Romero. In the Co-Main event women’s Strawweight gold will be on the line when Weili Zhang attempts to defend her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check out our UFC 248 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC 248 Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

