LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 248 results throughout tonight (Saturday March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena Nevada, Las Vegas.
In the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya will put his Middleweight title on the line facing the “boogeyman” of the division, #3 rank contender Yoel Romero. In the Co-Main event women’s Strawweight gold will be on the line when Weili Zhang attempts to defend her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Check out our UFC 248 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:
UFC 248 Results:
Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
- Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieria vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
- Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze
- Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti