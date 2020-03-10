UFC 248 Final Payouts: Israel Adesanya Banks $500,000

Israel Adesanya made bank at UFC 248 this past weekend.
“The Last Stylebender” successfully defended his middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event on Saturday night. Although it was a drab affair with both fighters receiving criticism for not engaging enough, Adesanya ultimately got the job done via unanimous decision for his first official title defense.
While there was no win bonus for the New Zealander, he still took a cool $500,000 home for his efforts after final payouts were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Romero, on the other hand, earned $350,000 for his effort.
In contrast, the epic co-main event featuring Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk saw the champion take home just $200,000 which included a $100,000 win bonus. Jedrzejczyk — taking part in her 10th UFC title fight — only earned $106,000.
You can see the full payouts below (performance bonuses not included):
- Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus)
def. Yoel Romero: $350,000
- Zhang Weili: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)
def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000
- Beneil Dariush: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus)
def. Drakkar Klose: $40,000
- Neil Magny: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus)
def. Li Jingliang: $64,000
- Alex Oliveira: $128,000 (includes $64,000 win bonus)
def. Max Griffin: $35,000
- Sean O’Malley: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)
def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000
- Mark Madsen: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)
def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000
- Rodolfo Vieira: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
def. Saparbek Safarov: $22,000
- Gerald Meerschaert: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)
def. Deron Winn: $12,000
- Giga Chikadze: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000
- Danaa Batgerel: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
def. Guido Cannetti: $14,000
What do you make of the UFC 248 payouts?