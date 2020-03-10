UFC 248 Final Payouts: Israel Adesanya Banks $500,000

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya made bank at UFC 248 this past weekend.

“The Last Stylebender” successfully defended his middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event on Saturday night. Although it was a drab affair with both fighters receiving criticism for not engaging enough, Adesanya ultimately got the job done via unanimous decision for his first official title defense.

While there was no win bonus for the New Zealander, he still took a cool $500,000 home for his efforts after final payouts were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Romero, on the other hand, earned $350,000 for his effort.

In contrast, the epic co-main event featuring Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk saw the champion take home just $200,000 which included a $100,000 win bonus. Jedrzejczyk — taking part in her 10th UFC title fight — only earned $106,000.

You can see the full payouts below (performance bonuses not included):

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

def. Yoel Romero: $350,000 Zhang Weili: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000

def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000 Beneil Dariush: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus)

def. Drakkar Klose: $40,000

def. Drakkar Klose: $40,000 Neil Magny: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus)

def. Li Jingliang: $64,000

def. Li Jingliang: $64,000 Alex Oliveira: $128,000 (includes $64,000 win bonus)

def. Max Griffin: $35,000

def. Max Griffin: $35,000 Sean O’Malley: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000

def. Jose Quinonez: $33,000 Mark Madsen: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)

def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000

def. Austin Hubbard: $12,000 Rodolfo Vieira: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Saparbek Safarov: $22,000

def. Saparbek Safarov: $22,000 Gerald Meerschaert: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)

def. Deron Winn: $12,000

def. Deron Winn: $12,000 Giga Chikadze: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000

def. Jamall Emmers: $10,000 Danaa Batgerel: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Guido Cannetti: $14,000

What do you make of the UFC 248 payouts?