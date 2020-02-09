UFC 247 Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC 247 post-fight press conference is here. After the conclusion of last night’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Jon Jones is still the light heavyweight champion.

Jones retained his title with a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes after five great rounds. Also, Valentina Shevchenko is still the women’s flyweight champion after pounding out Katlyn Chookagian. It was a great night of fights for Houston, and now we hear from the card’s competitors after the fact.

Check out the UFC 247 post-fight press conference here below.

UFC 247 Post-Fight Press Conference

