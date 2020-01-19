UFC 246 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone & Anthony Pettis Lead The Way

Spread the word!













The UFC 246 Reebok fighter payouts are out following last night’s (Sat. January 18, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor took out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds with a dominant performance. McGregor banked $10,000 from Reebok, while Cerrone took home $20,000. Also, tied with Cerrone for the highest-paid on the night from Reebok was former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Pettis took on Carlos Diego Ferreira, who banked $5,000.

You can check out the full list of UFC 246 Reebok fighter payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 246 Reebok Fighter Payouts

Conor McGregor: $10,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Holly Holm: $10,000 def. Raquel Pennington: $10,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000 def. Maurice Greene: $4,000

Brian Kelleher: $5,000 def. Ode Osbourne: $3,500

Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $20,000

Roxanne Modafferi: $5,000 def. Maycee Barber: $4,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $4,000 def. Andre Fili: $10,000

Askar Askarov: $3,500 def. Tim Elliott: $10,000

Drew Dober: $10,000 def. Nasrat Haqparast: $4,000

Aleksa Camur: $3,500 def. Justin Ledet: $5,000

Sabina Mazo: $3,500 def. J.J. Aldrich: $5,000

