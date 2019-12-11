UFC 245 Pre-Fight Athletes Panel Video & Live Stream

This weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line for the first time ever against Colby Covington. Also, in the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his throne against Alexander Volkanovski. And finally, in the third title fight of the night, Amanda Nunes, the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, defends her 135-pound strap against Germaine de Randamie.
Before the action this weekend, there will be a UFC 245 pre-fight athletes panel, where several fighters involved on the night’s card will be interviewed by the UFC’s Megan Olivi. Check out the UFC 245 pre-fight athletes panel here:
UFC 245 Pre-Fight Athletes Panel
Main Card:
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irena Aldana
- Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Early Prelims:
- Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo
- Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota
