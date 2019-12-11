UFC 245 Pre-Fight Athletes Panel Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













This weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line for the first time ever against Colby Covington. Also, in the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his throne against Alexander Volkanovski. And finally, in the third title fight of the night, Amanda Nunes, the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, defends her 135-pound strap against Germaine de Randamie.

Before the action this weekend, there will be a UFC 245 pre-fight athletes panel, where several fighters involved on the night’s card will be interviewed by the UFC’s Megan Olivi. Check out the UFC 245 pre-fight athletes panel here:

UFC 245 Pre-Fight Athletes Panel

Main Card:

Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

(C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irena Aldana

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irena Aldana Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims: