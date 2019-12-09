UFC 245 Countdown Full Episode (Video)

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV) event, the UFC has released its UFC 245 Countdown special on YouTube.
The special takes a look at this weekend’s show, which goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman puts his welterweight crown up for grabs, in his first-ever title defense, against Colby Covington.
In the co-main event, Max Holloway will again defend his featherweight title, this time against Alexander Volkanovski. And finally, two-weight world champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against former foe Germaine de Randamie. You can watch the full UFC 245 Countdown special, previewing the three matchups, below.
UFC 245 Countdown
Main Card:
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irena Aldana
- Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Early Prelims:
- Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo
- Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota
