UFC 245 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Covington Get Lengthy Sit

The UFC 245 medical suspensions are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After their five-round war, which ended with a fifth-round TKO win for the champion, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have received lengthy sits. Usman is dealing with a left thumb injury, while Covington needs to have his broken jaw cleared by an oral or maxillofacial surgeon
Check out the full UFC 245 medical suspensions below. (via MMA Junkie)
UFC 245 Medical Suspensions
- Puna Soriano: No suspension
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Jessica Eye: Suspended 60 days or until eye injury is cleared by physician; no contact for 21 days due to cut on left cheek
- Viviane Araujo: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray/MRI of right hand and x-ray of right foot and left tibia/fibia are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brandon Moreno: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Kai Kara-France: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Chase Hooper: No suspension
- Daniel Teymur: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Matt Brown: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyebrow
- Ben Saunders: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Omari Akhmedov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Ian Henisch: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Irene Aldana: No Suspension
- Ketlen Viera: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Geoff Neal: Suspended for 180 days or until x-ray of left ribs is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Petr Yan: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by an orthopedic physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Urijah Faber: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
- Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyelid
- Jose Aldo/autotag]: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days [autotag]Amanda Nunes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Germaine de Randamie: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right hand is cleared by orthopedic physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to leg pain
- Kamaru Usman: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left thumb is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
What do you think about the UFC 245 medical suspensions?
