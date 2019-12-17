UFC 245 Medical Suspensions: Usman & Covington Get Lengthy Sit

Spread the word!













The UFC 245 medical suspensions are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After their five-round war, which ended with a fifth-round TKO win for the champion, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have received lengthy sits. Usman is dealing with a left thumb injury, while Covington needs to have his broken jaw cleared by an oral or maxillofacial surgeon

Check out the full UFC 245 medical suspensions below. (via MMA Junkie)

UFC 245 Medical Suspensions

Puna Soriano: No suspension

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Jessica Eye: Suspended 60 days or until eye injury is cleared by physician; no contact for 21 days due to cut on left cheek

Viviane Araujo: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray/MRI of right hand and x-ray of right foot and left tibia/fibia are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Kai Kara-France: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Chase Hooper: No suspension

Daniel Teymur: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Matt Brown: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyebrow

Ben Saunders: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Omari Akhmedov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Ian Henisch: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Irene Aldana: No Suspension

Ketlen Viera: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Geoff Neal: Suspended for 180 days or until x-ray of left ribs is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days or until nasal x-ray is cleared by physician; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Petr Yan: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by an orthopedic physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Urijah Faber: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days due to cut on left eyelid

Jose Aldo/autotag]: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days [autotag]Amanda Nunes: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Germaine de Randamie: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right hand is cleared by orthopedic physician; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to leg pain

Kamaru Usman: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left thumb is cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days

