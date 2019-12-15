UFC 245 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 16,811, hauling in a $4,041,119.14 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

On the preliminary card, Irene Aldana took out Ketlen Vieira in the first round with a knockout. The victory earned her a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. Also, on the main card, Petr Yan opened up the pay-per-view (PPV) with a big third-round knockout win over Urijah Faber. Yan will also take home a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

And finally, in the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman put his welterweight title up for grabs against Colby Covington. Both men put on a phenomenal back-and-forth bout that saw Usman winning late with a fifth-round TKO. However, both men take home an extra $50,000 for Fight Of The Night.

What do you think about the UFC 245 bonuses?