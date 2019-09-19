UFC 244 Press Conference Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













Tonight (Thurs. September 19, 2019) the UFC 244 press conference featuring Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz gets underway.

All the action goes down from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City at 7:00 p.m. ET and will stream live from the UFC’s YouTube channel. You can watch along with us live here at LowKickMMA in the video player below. UFC President Dana White will host the conference.

Masvidal and Diaz are set to headline the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 2. The winner will be awarded the “Baddest Mother F*cker” belt, a one-off title that will be created by the UFC.

Several other fights are currently scheduled for the card as well. Check them out below.

Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

UFC 244 Press Conference Live Stream: