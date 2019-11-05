UFC 244 Medical Suspensions: Nate Diaz Gets Three-Month Sit

Spread the word!













The UFC 244 medical suspensions have been released following this past weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, Jorge Masvidal picked up a TKO win over Nate Diaz via Doctor Stoppage. Also, in the co-main event, Darren Till earned a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut. It was a tremendous night of fights in New York City.

Now, the UFC 244 medical suspensions have been issued out for all those involved in the MMA event. Check out the full list below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 244 Medical Suspensions

Jorge Masvidal — 30 days

Nate Diaz — 90 days

Darren Till — 30 days

Kelvin Gastelum — 30 days

Stephen Thompson — 30 days

Vicente Luque — 60 days

Derrick Lewis — 30 days

Blagoy Ivanov — 60 days

Kevin Lee — 30 days

Gregor Gillespie — 90 days

Corey Anderson — 7 day rest period

Johnny Walker ­— 45 days

Shane Burgos — 45 days

Makwan Amirkhani — 90 days

Edmen Shahbazyan — 7 day rest period

Brad Tavares — 90 days

Jairzinho Rozenstruik — 7 day rest period

Andrei Arlovski — 90 days

Katlyn Chookagian — 7 day rest period

Jennifer Maia — 7 day rest period

Lyman Good — 30 days

Chance Rencuontre — 90 days

Hakeem Dawodu ­— 7 day rest period

Julio Arce — 7 day rest period

