UFC 244 Medical Suspensions: Nate Diaz Gets Three-Month Sit

The UFC 244 medical suspensions have been released following this past weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In the main event, Jorge Masvidal picked up a TKO win over Nate Diaz via Doctor Stoppage. Also, in the co-main event, Darren Till earned a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut. It was a tremendous night of fights in New York City.
Now, the UFC 244 medical suspensions have been issued out for all those involved in the MMA event. Check out the full list below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.
UFC 244 Medical Suspensions
- Jorge Masvidal — 30 days
- Nate Diaz — 90 days
- Darren Till — 30 days
- Kelvin Gastelum — 30 days
- Stephen Thompson — 30 days
- Vicente Luque — 60 days
- Derrick Lewis — 30 days
- Blagoy Ivanov — 60 days
- Kevin Lee — 30 days
- Gregor Gillespie — 90 days
- Corey Anderson — 7 day rest period
- Johnny Walker — 45 days
- Shane Burgos — 45 days
- Makwan Amirkhani — 90 days
- Edmen Shahbazyan — 7 day rest period
- Brad Tavares — 90 days
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik — 7 day rest period
- Andrei Arlovski — 90 days
- Katlyn Chookagian — 7 day rest period
- Jennifer Maia — 7 day rest period
- Lyman Good — 30 days
- Chance Rencuontre — 90 days
- Hakeem Dawodu — 7 day rest period
- Julio Arce — 7 day rest period
What do you make of the UFC 244 medical suspensions?
