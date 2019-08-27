UFC 243 Poster Officially Revealed

Spread the word!













The poster for UFC 243 has officially been released.

UFC 243 takes place October 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Headlining the event is a massive middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker is the middleweight champion while Adesanya is the interim title holder following his win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 earlier this year. It promises to be one of the fights of the year while it’s also undoubtedly the biggest bout in Australasian history.

You can see the official poster below:

That’s not all, however. The lineup for the event is still in progress but there are confirmed bouts including the likes of Holly Holm, Al Iaquinta, Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa and more.

Below is the fight card as of now:

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

What do you think of the UFC 243 poster?