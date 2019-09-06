UFC 242 Staff Predictions: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. September 7, 2019) UFC 242 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi, and will feature a 155-pound title main event.

Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov will unify his title against interim champion Dustin Poirier. It’s truly the toughest test of each man’s career, as Khabib takes on an extremely well-rounded fighter, while Poirier faces, arguably, the most dominant champion in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our predictions for tomorrow afternoon’s main event. Check them out here.

UFC 242 Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is such an interesting fight. Poirier is probably the most well-rounded fighter Khabib has fought yet. He has the power to knock out just about anyone and has some phenomenal training partners at American Top Team (ATT) to help him prepare for “The Eagle’s” grappling. Of course, it’s a completely different animal when you’re actually in there with him.

I don’t think Khabib has fought a striker quite like Poirier before, who is also skilled in the jiu-jitsu department. But Khabib has given me no reason to believe anyone can stop him at this point. Especially in front of a supportive crowd like he’ll have in Abu Dhabi. (Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Abhinav Kini:

Dustin Poirier proved me wrong when he outpointed Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title. However, he will now not only be facing a longtime lightweight but one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC in Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier has good jiu-jitsu and some slick boxing, but I just don’t think it’s enough to really challenge Nurmagomedov, let alone shock the world. (Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Andrew Ravens:

This fight is actually more simple than people like to think. Poirier must stay on his feet and try to survive. That’s his fight while Khabib will focus on avoiding any big shots while going for a takedown.

I would hope that Poirier would come out with the game plan of throwing a crazy amount of strikes in order to prevent such a takedown from the champion but up to this point, I haven’t seen anyone do that. Khabib is the favorite for a reason and walks away with the unanimous decision win. (Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Brady Briggs:

What a great main event we have for UFC 242. Honestly, I have a feeling “The Diamond” may pull off the upset via knockout. He just hits so hard and connects with about everyone. Either he wins it that way, via decision, or Nurmagomedov takes a decision. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see either of those happen. My final prediction is Poirier by TKO in round two or three. (Prediction: Dustin Poirier)

Cole Shelton:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier will be a fantastic fight and I may be in the minority that this will be a much closer fight than many expect. Look, Khabib said it right, Poirier is the toughest challenge of his career. He is a much tougher fight than Conor McGregor given how underrated his takedown defense and jiu-jitsu is.

There is a possibility he can stuff the takedowns and use his boxing and kicks to keep the range and piece up Khabib. However, as long as Nurmagomedov is undefeated it is hard to bet against him and I think he will use his wrestling to win this fight but I expect it to go the distance and Poirier win some rounds and make this a much closer fight. (Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov)

What do you make of our UFC 242 staff predictions?