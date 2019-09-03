UFC 242 Countdown: Khabib vs. Poirier Full Video

Spread the word!













This weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019) the UFC will be live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi for UFC 242.

In the main event of the night, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov unifies his title with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. Khabib is hoping to remain undefeated against Poirier, a man who has been on a tear at 155 pounds as of late. Also, another great 155-pound matchup takes place in the co-main event.

Edson Barboza takes on Paul Felder in what should be an explosive striking affair between two of the division’s most dynamic stand-up specialists. Ahead of the event, the Las Vegas-based promotion has released a spectacular UFC 242 Countdown special, previewing the two lightweight bouts.

Check out the full episode here:

What do you think about the UFC 242 Countdown special ahead of this weekend’s PPV?