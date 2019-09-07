UFC 242 Bonuses: Khabib Nurmagomedov Banks Extra $50k

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 7, 2019) in the main event of UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV), Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to unify the lightweight titles by defeating Dustin Poirier.

“The Eagle” dominated much of the contest in typical fashion before locking in the rear-naked choke to get the submission victory in the third round. As a result, he defended his lightweight belt for the second time and now holds a 28-0 professional record.

For his efforts, Nurmagomedov also banked an extra $50,000 with a Performance of the Night bonus following his dominant display over Poirier.

There were three others who also banked Performance of the Night bonuses as Ottman Azaitar, Muslim Salikhov and Belal Muhammad were rewarded for their wins on the night.

Azaitar and Salikhov delivered impressive knockout victories over Teemu Packalen and Nordine Taleb respectively , while Muhammad choked out Takashi Sato in the third round of their preliminary contest.

