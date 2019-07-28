UFC 240 Highlights: Gavin Tucker Chokes Seungwoo Choi

Spread the word!













Gavin Tucker is the next fighter to pull off a finish at UFC 240 tonight. The action from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada continued with a featherweight clash between Tucker and Seungwoo Choi.

Tucker was likely losing on the scorecards heading into the third round, but he was able to get the fight to the ground and take Choi’s back. After sinking in the rear-naked choke, Choi was left with no other options but to tap out.

Check out the finish here:

