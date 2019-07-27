UFC 240 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. July 27, 2019) UFC 240 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
In the main event, a very interesting matchup between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar will take place. Holloway puts his 145-pound title up for grabs against the former lightweight champion. Also, ex-women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer.
The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Also, the preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for tonight’s event. Check out the UFC 240 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:
UFC 240
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar
- Featherweight: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price
- Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexis Davis
- Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie
- Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Gavin Tucker
- Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Women’s flyweight: Sarah Frota vs. Gillian Robertson
- Welterweight: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart
Will you be tuning in to UFC 240 tonight? Which fights are you most looking forward to?