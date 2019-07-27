UFC 240 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. July 27, 2019) UFC 240 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

In the main event, a very interesting matchup between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar will take place. Holloway puts his 145-pound title up for grabs against the former lightweight champion. Also, ex-women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer.

The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Also, the preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for tonight’s event. Check out the UFC 240 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:

UFC 240

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Featherweight: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexis Davis

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie

Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Gavin Tucker

Seungwoo Choi vs. Gavin Tucker Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight: Sarah Frota vs. Gillian Robertson

Welterweight: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart

Will you be tuning in to UFC 240 tonight? Which fights are you most looking forward to?