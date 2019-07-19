UFC 240 Fight With ‘Legend’ Frankie Edgar Excites Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Not many were pleased with Frankie Edgar getting the next title shot, but featherweight champion Max Holloway is having none of that.

Holloway defends his 145-pound title against “The Answer” in the main event of UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. However, it was initially expected that he would face Alexander Volkanovski instead, who was fresh off a win over Jose Aldo in May.

In the end, it was Edgar who was given the crack at the title and not many were pleased with the UFC’s decision. However, it’s a fight that will always excite Holloway, especially because of Edgar’s legendary status:

“Frankie is Frankie, man,” Holloway said during a media lunch on Thursday. “If you don’t give this guy the respect that he deserves, he did something that was unthinkable in a division higher than us when he was a much smaller dude, and I can’t wait.

“These are the fights that excite me. The man’s a legend, the man’s a legend, and if he’s not a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer, then he’s definitely a Hall of Famer in my eyes at least, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Holloway Believes Edgar Will Be Better Than Before

This will be the third time the UFC attempt to book a Holloway vs. Edgar fight after injuries derailed the previous two fights. But “Blessed” still remains motivated and even believes the New Jersey native could offer a different challenge than if they faced initially:

“It’s not hard to get motivated at all,” Holloway explained. “It’s weird, you know, because, like, I was supposed to fight him, and then it didn’t happen. Supposed to fight him again, and then it didn’t happen. So this is the first time in my career I ever had to do that with somebody, period. So, it’s not crazy hard, but he gets better, you know what I mean?”

“So the feeling that you want someone and this, that, and you game plan for that one other thing, he’s only had one fight in between the fights we (were scheduled for). And he saw my two fights, and he got to see the different films and strategize and whatever, but it’s just different.”

Who do you think takes this one?