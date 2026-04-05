Arman Tsarukyan Tells Jiri Prochazka to Avoid Dangerous Everest Climb

During a recent sitdown with Arman Tsarukyan, Adin Ross, and N3on, Jiri Prochazka recalled one of his most insane adventures.



The Czech fighter revealed that he was alone in the mountains for 10 days to train. He also admitted that in the past, when he went on expeditions or treks, he would do so impulsively without much planning and solo.

“I went to the mountain. The longest I was there was one and a half weeks. 10 days… You just go. You just take your bag. Take your stuff … And then you have to survive. I wanted to find some good place and be there and train and just be with myself, and that’s all. Sometimes you just [look at the mountain and plan to climb it], and then you realize, man, I’m in a fu*king deadly situation, and I don’t know how to go down or how to survive. So I put myself many times in these fu*king situations.”

However, after doing solo expeditions and encountering risky situations many times, Prochazka added that now he prefers to join a group and start his climb from a base camp with proper guides and gear.

“That’s why I started to take it more professionally. If I go somewhere, I have a professional base and somebody who really knows [everything about mountains].”

Arman Tsarukyan does not want Jiri Prochazka to climb Mt. Everest

After hearing Jiri Prochazka’s aforementioned mountain story, Arman Tsarukyan suggested that Prochazka should not attempt to summit Mount Everest, as it is one of the most difficult and riskiest mountains to summit.

“Don’t do Mount Everest.”

However, Prochazka, who loves pushing limits, is game to climb the highest peak in the world someday. He added:

“I will [climb Mt. Everest].”

Check out Jiri Prochazka and Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: