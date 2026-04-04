Renato Moicano Dominates! RNC Ends Chris Duncan’s Night in Round 2 – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

Renato Moicano made a statement in his return to the Octagon, defeating Chris Duncan with a second-round submission at UFC Vegas 115.

The first round was an effective one for Moicano, who mixed up his weapons and repeatedly checked Duncan’s lead leg attacks.

Just past the first minute of the second stanza, Moicano landed a big right hand that sat the Scot down. Moicano immediately jumped on Duncan’s back and went fishing for a rear-naked choke. As blood spewed from his nose, Duncan desperately attempted to defend the hold as Moicano locked in a body triangle to maintain his dominant position.

Moments later, Moicano would get exactly what he was looking for, cinching in the RNC and forcing Duncan to tap out.

Official Result: Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan at UFC Vegas 115:

EASY MONEY



RENATO MOICANO SUBMITS CHRIS DUNCAN



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/8J0uWd75yi — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 5, 2026