UFC 239 Weigh-In Results: Everyone Makes Weight

By
Andrew Ravens
-
UFC 239 Ceremonial
The UFC 239 early morning weigh-ins take place this morning, as the fighters involved in tomorrow’s event step on the scale before battle.

The UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout will take place. 

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold at light heavyweight, and Michale Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez in a welterweight contest. 

UFC 239 Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 239 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results. You can also watch the fighters weigh-in in the embedded video player below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5) – for light heavyweight title
  • Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5) – for women’s bantamweight title
  • Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
  • Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)
  • Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)
  • Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
  • Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Randa Markos (116)
  • Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Jack Marshman (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
  • Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)
  • Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135)