UFC 239 Weigh-In Results: Everyone Makes Weight

The UFC 239 early morning weigh-ins take place this morning, as the fighters involved in tomorrow’s event step on the scale before battle.
The UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout will take place.
Rounding out the five-bout main card is Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold at light heavyweight, and Michale Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez in a welterweight contest.
UFC 239 Weigh-In Results
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 239 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results. You can also watch the fighters weigh-in in the embedded video player below:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5) – for light heavyweight title
- Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5) – for women’s bantamweight title
- Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
- Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)
- Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)
- Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
- Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Randa Markos (116)
- Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Jack Marshman (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
- Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)
- Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135)