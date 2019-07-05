UFC 239 Weigh-In Results: Everyone Makes Weight

Spread the word!













The UFC 239 early morning weigh-ins take place this morning, as the fighters involved in tomorrow’s event step on the scale before battle.

The UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout will take place.

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold at light heavyweight, and Michale Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez in a welterweight contest.

UFC 239 Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 239 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results. You can also watch the fighters weigh-in in the embedded video player below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5) – for women’s bantamweight title

Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)

Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)