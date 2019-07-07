UFC 239 Post-Fight Press Conference

Spread the word!













Tonight’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV event is in the books from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and now it’s time for the post-fight press conference.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout took place.

UFC 239 Post-Fight Presser

A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to Las Vegas. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event: