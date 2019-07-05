UFC 239 Betting Odds: Jon Jones Favored Big

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. July 5, 2019) the stage was finalized for tomorrow night’s UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title against the heavy-hitting Thiago Santos. Also, in the co-main event, Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm.

And in one of the more highly-anticipated bouts of the night, Ben Askren meets Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight clash that could very well determine the next challenger for the 170-pound belt.

If you plan on placing some bets on tomorrow’s card, we have some odds for you courtesy of MMA Mania:

Main Card:

Jon Jones (-600) vs. Thiago Santos (+450)

Amanda Nunes (-340) vs. Holly Holm (+280)

Ben Askren (-245) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+205)

Luke Rockhold (-225) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+185)

Michael Chiesa (-335) vs. Diego Sanchez (+275)

Preliminary Card:

Arnold Allen (-370) vs. Gilbert Melendez (+310)

Claudia Gadelha (-225) vs. Randa Markos (+185)

Marlon Vera (N/A) vs. Nohelin Hernandez (N/A)

Song Yadong (-240) vs. Alejandro Perez (+200)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-600) vs. Jack Marshman (+450)

Ismail Naurdiev (-500) vs. Chance Rencountre (+400)

Julia Avila (-240) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+200)

Will you be placing bets on tomorrow’s UFC 239 PPV card?