UFC 237: Rose Namajunas Looks To Emulate Ronda Rousey Feat

Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas could match a unique feat held by Ronda Rousey when she competes at UFC 237.

Namajunas will attempt to defend her title for the second time when she headlines the event against Jessica Andrade this Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Thug” has become a real fan favorite since winning the title in 2017. Although she got some cheers from Brazilian fans during her open workout this week, one can expect the crowd to be more hostile come fight night.

Such crowds can be daunting, especially for foreign fighters who are facing Brazilians. But that wasn’t the case for Rousey.

The former women’s bantamweight champion holds the distinction of being the first and only foreign champion to have defended her title against a Brazilian in Brazil, when she defeated Bethe Correia at UFC 190 back in 2015.

The opportunity to become just the second foreign champion to defend their belt against a Brazilian in Brazil is something that entices Namajunas.

“Human curiosity is a crazy thing and it’s all about if I can do it or not, or will I?” Namajunas told MMA Junkie. “I know I can so it’s just a matter of whether I can.”

Underdog Again

Despite beating former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk twice, Namajunas is a betting underdog against Andrade.

That means the 26-year-old will have been an underdog in all four of her UFC title fights. Andrade does have home advantage and has won six of her last seven fights, but when one considers she was outclassed by Jedrzejczyk while Namajunas wasn’t, it is a bit odd.

However, “Thug” offered a theory as to why that might be the case.

“I think maybe because I wear my heart on my sleeve,” Namajunas explained. “I take my emotions and I think maybe some people take that for weakness.

“Also I’m long and lengthy so maybe some people think I’m not strong or whatever, but it’s also more than that. I am strong, but it’s also being mentally strong, spiritually strong, everything. The whole package.”

UFC 237 takes place May 11 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.