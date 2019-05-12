Spread the word!













The action from today’s (Sat. May 11, 2019) UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) has officially wrapped up.

In the main event of the night, Jessica Andrade pulled off a shocking slam knockout over Rose Namajunas to become the new UFC women’s strawweight champion. Also, Jarred Cannonier picked up the biggest victory of his career against former middleweight king Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

Silva suffered a scary knee injury at the end of the first round to end the fight. And of course, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Jose Aldo to solidify himself as the new number one contender at 145 pounds. Now, it’s time to hear from tonight’s big winners after a great night of fights.

Watch the UFC 237 post-fight press conference here: