UFC 237 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 237 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas finally gets some downtime on the long flight to Rio. Title challenger Jessica Andrade gets pushed in the workout room, then live streams with legendary light heavyweight Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and opponent Alexander Volkanovski keep their skills sharp ahead of their pivotal clash. Middleweight Jared Cannonier lands to bad news about his family and luggage. Aldo and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva receive heroes’ welcomes at the host hotel, with fans, employees and fellow fighters paying their respects.

You can watch it here: