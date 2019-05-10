UFC 237 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













Watch the UFC 237 ceremonial weigh-ins streaming live now.

The time is nearly here. Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

The event is set to take place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Namajunas vs. Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title will serve as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 5 p.m. ET today: