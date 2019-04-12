UFC 236 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

The UFC 236 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET.



Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship will headline the show. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five-bout main card is Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout, and Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 236 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5) – for interim lightweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Israel Adesanya (183) – for interim middleweight title

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)

Dwight Grant (171) vs. Alan Jouban (171)

Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (126)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Zelim Imadaev (171)

Boston Salmon (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)