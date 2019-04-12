UFC 236 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.
The UFC 236 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship will headline the show. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship will serve as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five-bout main card is Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout, and Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 236 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5) – for interim lightweight title
- Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Israel Adesanya (183) – for interim middleweight title
- Eryk Anders (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)
- Dwight Grant (171) vs. Alan Jouban (171)
- Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Matt Frevola (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)
- Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (126)
- Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Zelim Imadaev (171)
- Boston Salmon (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (136)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (171)
- Montel Jackson (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)
- Poliana Botelho (125) vs. Lauren Mueller (126)
- Randy Costa (135) vs. Brandon Davis (136)